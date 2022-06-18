Big interest in tiny homes on display at San Diego County Fair

For the last 16 years, Crown Pacific Homes has displayed tiny homes at the fair. But this year, has been one of their busiest due to inflation.

DEL MAR, Calif. — In the infield at the San Diego County Fair behind the main concert stage and next to the kiddie rides, fairgoers can find tiny homes.

Offering a range of sizes from the ADU, or Accessory Dwelling Units at 400 to 1200 square feet to small homes up that are 40 feet long.

Ed Jackson, general partner of Crown Pacific Homes says his tiny homes business shot up in the last few years, where buyers across California have been eager to put one of these dwellings on their property.

"They are so well laid out and so well done, that when people come in, they say I did not realize that we could do this,” said Ed Jackson, who is also of Oftedahl & Jackson Construction.

Jackson says the most popular seller is their 800 square foot 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is $125,800 without tax, not including moving and construction costs .

It's the modern style bathroom that caught the eye of Cindi Taft of La Mesa.

"I absolutely love the bathroom and shower. It is better than my own bathroom at home,” Taft said.

Jackson has four home models at the fair, one is being used by San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He typically sells 15 to 30 every summer.

After getting the materials and doing an on-site observation to see if the tiny home can fit on the property, Jackson said it could take a few weeks to get it in someone's backyard.

"You can put them on grade which is raised, and you'll have three steps in, or we can put them ground level, which is one step in on a masonry block foundation,” Jackson said.

He says the ADU's have been great for first time buyers, grandparents and kids returning coming home.

"Just the whole size alone and all the storage space, it is just absolutely amazing how much space you have. I didn't think a tiny home would have this much space," Taft said.

With 400 square-foot homes starting at $70,000, Jackson says interest has peaked amid record inflation.

“The gas prices, I think they are here to stay for a while, and so in my opinion this is a good way to maybe mitigate that,” Jackson said.

The homes weren't too tiny for Mike Taft standing 6 foot 5. The walk-in closets and 9-foot-tall ceilings were a selling point.

"They are brand new, there's no maintenance, you set it down and then you are set to go and you can move in,” Taft said.

On June 20 at 2 p.m., the San Diego City Council meeting will address some new requirements for ADU's and movable tiny homes brought up by the California coastal commission.