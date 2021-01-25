Big rig hits center divide, minivan on I-805 in National City

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A big rig struck the center divide and a hit a minivan Monday morning on Interstate 805 in National City, spilling fuel and clogging traffic past state Route 54, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The crash happened shortly after 4:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 805 north of Plaza Boulevard, according to CHP.



A 911 caller reported that a big rig had hydroplaned and struck the center divide before hitting a minivan, the CHP reported. The semi truck ended up jack-knifed with its trailer blocking the right two lanes on the highway. No injuries were reported.



A SigAlert was issued shutting down the right three lanes near Plaza Boulevard, and a hazmat crew was called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill.



Traffic on the northbound highway was backed up from Plaza Boulevard to Bonita Road.