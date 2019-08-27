SAN DIEGO — A big rig truck overturned on southbound Interstate 5 near Harbor Drive in Oceanside Tuesday morning, shutting down two lanes of traffic.

The semi-truck crashed down an embankment and sustained major damage to the rear axle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The truck was carrying a crane and smashed into large trees. Emergency crews will have to cut up the trees in order to create space to remove the truck from the area.

Three additional vehicles were involved in the accident, but it is not clear how they were involved.