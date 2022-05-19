After multi-year hiatus, Bike to Work Day returns in San Diego

The annual event supports biking as an everyday, environmentally friendly, cost saving commute choice.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Bike to Work Day is returning to San Diego on May 19 after a multi-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, put on by SANDAG, is put on as part of Bike Month in May.

Register for this year's event here.

Thousands of commuters are expected to take to the streets and bike for Bike to Work Day. According to SANDAG, participants can explore improved bikeways along their commute, stop at one of the many pit stops for refreshments and pick up a free commemorative t-shirt.

This year SANDAG is inviting those who are working remotely to participate as well and start their day with a bike ride.

A total of 100 Bike to Work Day pit stops are planned across San Diego County, which will be open from 6 to 9 a.m. on May 19 for anyone who registers. Pit stops will provide new and experienced bike riders a chance to rest and pick up a free t-shirt, snacks, and encouragement across the region.

For a list of the 100 official pit stop locations for Bike to Work Day 2022, check out the pit stop map.

SANDAG shifted gears in 2020 and 2021 and prepared digital options to support San Diegans as they biked. The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition and Love to Ride held weekly Bike Month challenges, prizes, and classes. In 2019, more than 8,200 visits at 100 pit stops were recorded on 29th Annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day.