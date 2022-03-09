Registration is now open for full and half-day camps this summer with experiences available both at the aquarium and at the beach.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This summer Birch Aquarium is once again offering in-person camps for children ages 5-13. Registration is now open for full and half-day camps with experiences available both at the aquarium and at the beach.

As the public outreach center for Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, Birch Aquarium offers a unique opportunity for campers to explore underwater worlds and meet ocean creatures in fun and safe week-long camps.

“We are incredibly excited to not only offer in-person camps again, but also to expand our program for summer 2022 while maintaining a safe and fun learning environment”, said Director of Education, Megan Malaska Medley. “From the beach to the aquarium, our amazing educators lead a stellar camp experience, provide up-close access to animals and create an engaging camp program for all participants. In addition, we are thrilled to introduce our Little Blue Penguins to campers this summer!”

Weekly Camps run from June 21-August 26 and range in price from $225 to $595. Discounts are available for Birch Aquarium members and Scholarships are also available. For more information, or to register, visit the website, or call 858-534-7336.

Camps offered this year include:





Sea Slugs (half day, age 5)

During this half-day camp, campers explore the ocean and the magnificent wonders found beneath the waves without leaving the aquarium. Learn about jiggling jellies, scuttling crabs, slip-sliding snails, toothy sharks, and massive mammals through hands-on activities, games, crafts, and live animal touches! Meets at the aquarium every day.



Sea Squirts (half day, age 5)

Enjoy five half-days of fun learning about amazing underwater habitats and the interesting animals that live there! We'll explore teeming tide pools, enchanted kelp forests, colorful coral reefs, soft sandy beaches and blue open ocean through hands-on activities, games, crafts, and live animal touches, all without leaving the aquarium. Meets at the aquarium every day.



Only One Ocean (full day, ages 6-7)

Learn about unique ocean habitats as you embark on a global high-seas adventure! "Travel" to a new location each day and discover the amazing animals that live there. From the Arctic to the deep sea, you'll bring home crafty momentos highlighting your unforgettable voyage to amazing marine environments. Meets at the aquarium every day.



Underwater Playground (full day, ages 6-7)

What would it be like to grow up in the ocean? Discover how sharks, otters, turtles, penguins, and sea stars grow and survive in their watery homes. Make and take home fun projects highlighting these exciting discoveries. Each day features stories, games, aquarium visits, and animal interactions. Meets at the aquarium every day.



Seaside Science (full day, ages 8-10)

How would you like to become a scientist? Learn about amazing discoveries in marine biology, chemistry, meteorology, geology, and zoology. Discover the natural world and those we share it with through fun experiments, outdoor explorations, games, and animal interactions. Meets at the aquarium three days and offsite at the beach in La Jolla two days.



Coastal Inspirations (full day, ages 8-10)

How does the ocean inspire you? We'll get up close with animals that make the ocean their home, uncover the diversity of San Diego's coastal habitats, and explore our creativity through various crafty projects. Let your scientific discoveries inspire your art! Meets at the aquarium every day.



Ocean Adventures (full day, ages 11-13)

Learn about the magnificent Pacific Ocean while enjoying its blue waters! Experienced instructors will teach basic surfing, boogie-boarding, and snorkeling skills, while introducing campers to related marine science topics such as waves, water temperature, beach landscape, and near-shore marine life. Intermediate swimming ability and comfort in beach and ocean settings required. Meets offsite every day at the beach in La Jolla.