Birdwatchers gather in South Bay for the annual Christmas Count

The San Diego Audubon society gets help from local birdwatchers all over the country for population numbers on birds.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — You wouldn’t be a Dodo, if stumbled into this group of about fifty in Bayfront Park and couldn’t tell what was going on.

"Redhead, Ring-tailed duck." shouts Justyn Stahl to murmured replies of 'yes' from the crowd.

Stahl is a local biologist and has strong ties to the Audubon Society in San Diego. Every year around Christmas time, birdwatchers from all over the county get together and count the birds they saw in a certain area.

"There's a bit of a competition between count circles. The San Diego count is typically one of the highest in the US, especially in California," said Stahl, the official tabulator for the Christmas count.

The world of birdwatching is a tight-knit community, while everyone has to be a lover of the great outdoors like Jeffery Spaulding and his family, there’s a thrill and a bit of competition between other watchers for sightings of rare birds.

"We ended up for the count today we ended up with 42 species at Cabrillo National Monument," said Spaulding. "It's going out trying to find maybe birds that are more rare. Finding birds that are identification challenges and trying to study them. It's kind of I've told people it's kind of like Pokémon Go."

After every bird is read off the list, it’s Stahl’s job to tabulate the numbers from his watchers for a rough estimate of the population in the area.