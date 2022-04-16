Bizarre self-serve car wash death in Escondido

Victim discovered outside vehicle

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man was killed after becoming pinned between his vehicle and machinery at an automatic car wash, police said Saturday.

The victim became trapped outside his hatchback in the car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway at 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Chris Leso of the Escondido Police Department.

The business has a self-service wash and an automated side where customers drive their car into the wash and it is pulled through with the driver staying inside.

An alarm went off and a person nearby found the victim outside his car and called police, the sergeant said.

Officers arrived and lifted the vehicle to free the man. CPR was administered and the victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died, Leso said.