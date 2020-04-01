SAN DIEGO —

According to a new report, black drivers in California were stopped by police at two-and a -half times the per capita rate of white drivers.

The statistics, which include San Diego County, were gathered in response to a 2015 law aimed at quantifying racial profiling among law enforcement agencies.

According to the state Department of Justice, black people accounted for 15% of all stops in California, but make up about 6% of the population. White and Latino drivers were stopped at rates proportional to their populations.

Douglas Oden is a local attorney, a San Diego native and a member of the statewide board overseeing the data collection.

“Anytime you have disparities that do not reflect the population, it’s concerning. so you have to look at that," said Oden.

The statistics were collected as part of the Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015. The law requires every law enforcement agency in the state to collect and report profiling data by 2023.

"We always perceived there was racial profiling and we wanted a way to document that and to some extent the statistics are bearing that out.,” said Oden.

Furthermore, black people were more likely to be arrested and stopped at night.

“I know growing up, I was stopped a number of times - five times in one night,” said Oden.

The study doesn’t identify why officers make the stops. Our news team reached out the San Diego Police Department, Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol. As of Friday evening, we have not heard back yet.