Black Lives Matter protesters take to Los Angeles streets, freeway over death of George Floyd

LOS ANGELES — Some of the protesters demonstrating against police brutality and demanding justice for George Floyd shattered the windows of two California Highway Patrol cruisers on the Hollywood (101) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.



The mostly peaceful protest, which started about 4 p.m. outside the Hall of Justice turned violent about 6 p.m., when hundreds of protesters entered the Hollywood Freeway, near Alameda Street, and some demonstrators shattered the windows of two CHP cruisers.



One demonstrator, who was sitting on a cruiser while its windows were being shattered, was injured by falling onto the ground when the cruiser sped off to avoid further damage. Personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to take the victim to a hospital.



The protest was organized by Black Lives Matter's Los Angeles chapter to demand justice for Floyd, who was killed Monday at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, and to demand that all officers who use excessive force be prosecuted.