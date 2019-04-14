SAN DIEGO —

Officials at San Diego State University were seeking information about vandalism on campus, according to a press release from the school Sunday.

The university’s Black Resource Center was vandalized at an unknown time between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

“We were disheartened to find the building -- an important space for learning and community gathering on our campus -- treated with such disrespect and disregard,” the school’s statement read in part.

SDSU police were investigating the incidence and asked anyone with information to call their tip line at 619-594-1991, or by email at policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu.

“Incidents such as that which has occurred at the BRC do not minimize our commitment to our community -- they strengthen them,” said J. Luke Wood, associate vice president for Faculty Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer. “SDSU has and will continue to affirm our unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion, and I call on your continued solidarity in support of our Black community and in support of our collective community.”



