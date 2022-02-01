1 hospitalized after apartment fire in Clairemont Mesa East

Dozens of people were evacuated and all were uninjured, except one person who was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

SAN DIEGO — One person was hospitalized Saturday after a fire burned an apartment in Clairemont Mesa East, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The blaze at a two-story complex in the 3800 block of Caminito Aguilar was reported at 4:16 p.m. and the first firefighting units arrived at 4:20 p.m., according to an SDFRD online incident log.

Five fire engines and two fire trucks, along with three medics and two battalion chiefs, were on the scene.

The blaze started as a kitchen fire in a first-floor unit and spread to all three floors of the building. It was reported to be knocked down by about 4:45 p.m.

Dozens of people were evacuated and all were uninjured, except one person who was taken by ambulance to a hospital. That person's condition was not immediately known.

According to a GoFundMe page, the fire at Stratton Apartments displaced three families all of whom have children. Seven adults and five children were displaced in total.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents.