SAN DIEGO — A blaze damaged an Escondido home Thursday morning and displaced a family of three, two days after a water main break caused damage to the same home.



The non-injury fire was reported around 4:55 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of West Seventh Avenue, near South Pine Street, Escondido Fire Department spokesman Jeff Murdock said.



Crews responded to the single-story house, located the fire in a room in the back of the house and knocked down the flames within 35 minutes, Murdock said.



The blaze was contained to one room in the house, which had previous water damage due to the water main break, he said.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, a 12-inch water main broke on West Seventh Avenue near South Pine Street and created a roughly 4-foot deep sinkhole that sucked in about half of a parked vehicle before crews were able to tow it out.



A portion of the road in front of the home remained closed Thursday to repair the street, but did not disrupt firefighters, Murdock said.



The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents -- three adults -- arrange for temporary shelter.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.