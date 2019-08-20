SAN DIEGO — A blaze damaged a vacant building in Hillcrest Tuesday and shut down traffic lanes.



The non-injury fire was reported shortly before 8:10 a.m. at a single-story building in the 3900 block of Park Boulevard, just north of University Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.



Crews had the flames knocked down within 30 minutes, she said.



Park Boulevard between Lincoln and University avenues was shut down while crews battled the blaze.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.

KFMB