Activists: ‘Blue code’ of silence stickers on SDPD restroom door

'No rats' and 'blue falcon' stickers warn officers not to snitch on other officers, activists said.

SAN DIEGO — Civil rights activists are calling out what they call a "blue code" of silence in the San Diego Police Department.

At a news conference on Friday, the group showed off photographs posted on a restroom door, that the activists claimed were taken last week inside SDPD headquarters downtown.

The stickers depict a "no rats" symbol and a "blue falcon" cartoon, which the activists said refer to officers snitching on other officers.

“This bathroom is located in a sally port where a watch commander is, in a sally port where a supervisor is, in the headquarters building where the chief is. If they can do this, what are they getting away with in our community?” said Tasha Williamson, who organized the news conference.

The activists delivered the photos to San Diego police after the news conference concluded.

SDPD did not respond to a request from CBS 8 seeking comment.

