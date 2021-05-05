Board of Supervisors to vote on plan that would waive permit fees for San Diego restaurants

The proposal would save restaurants and eateries anywhere between $1,000-$2,000 for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote Wednesday on whether to pass a resolution helping local restaurants. The proposal to waive permit fees was created by Supervisor Jim Desmond.

Part of the proposal would waive permit fees for all San Diego County restaurants for fiscal year 2021 - 2022.

The proposal would save restaurants and eateries anywhere between $1,000-$2,000, a savings that many restaurants could really use during these difficult times. According to SANDAG, in the first weeks of the pandemic, restaurant foot traffic was down nearly 70 percent. At the beginning of 2021 foot traffic was down anywhere from 25-60 percent.

Opponents of the proposal say they are worried that this would hinder the County Restaurant Safety Inspections. Supervisor Desmond says that the county will continue to run the inspections as well as enforce other safety precautions. Desmond also added that until consumer confidence is up, the restaurant business won’t be fully back for a while.

“Not everyone is going to come right back on June 15 or even now and go to the restaurants. Consumer confidence will have to be built in and that is going to take time. These restaurants have already taken a beating last year and it will continue this year until they can get back and be fully operational,” said Desmond.

