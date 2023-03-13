Boat smuggling incident among San Diego's deadliest

Mexican Consulate General says 7 of the 8 victims presumed to be from Mexico.

SAN DIEGO — Mexico's Consulate General in San Diego says that seven of the eight people who died, after panga boats capsized near Black's Beach Saturday, are presumed to be Mexican nationals.

The victims were identified based on the IDs they were carrying.

"It's one of the most deadly maritime events in San Diego history," said U.S. Border Patrol Spokesperson Eric Lavergne.

The San Diego Lifeguards said they believe one boat had eight people and the other had eight to ten instead of 15 people which was previously reported.

"Anytime they get into a panga to come northbound their lives are at risk. the real number of deaths in the California coastal region is unknown. often these boats are overloaded and the maintenance is poor," said James Spitler, a captain for the Coast Guard San Diego.

Since 2021, the Coast Guard says at least 23 people have lost their lives at sea. Since 2017, they've seen a 771% increase in human trafficking in southern California's coastal region.

"Sadly this tragedy continues and it has been happening for quite sometime," he said.

Immigration rights advocates believe anti-asylum measures cause people to put their lives at risk.

"This keeps happening and it's because there isn't a possibility for many individuals to simply show up to the ports. Authorities will say that but it's not possible," said Pedro Rios, the director of American Friends Service Committee.

Advocates say federal policy needs to be changed.

"Hoping that President Biden will listen and hear the concerns we have and act in a humanitarian way and not try to militarize our communities," Rios said.

The Mexican Consulate is working with the authorities involved to identify the victims.

Those who wish to obtain information on missing relatives can call the Consulate's emergency line: +1 619-843-6399, email proteccion@consulmexsd.org, or contact the Center for Information and Attention to Mexicans (CIAM by its acronym in Spanish) in the U.S.: +1 520-623-7874.