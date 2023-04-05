Body found at Otay Lake Reservoir, San Diego Police and Fire are investigating

A body was reported floating at the surface of Otay Lake Reservoir just after noon on Wednesday, April 5.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police and Fire are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating on Otay Lake Reservoir on Wednesday, April 5.

San Diego Fire Officials say police dispatch received a call of a body just after noon. It was located near the Northeast end of 2200 Wueste Road.

Otay Lake Reservoir is located in the city of San Diego. According to the city website, it has a water capacity of 47,066.9 acre-feet and is the United States Olympic Training Center for rowing sports.

San Diego Fire Department lifeguards were sent to the scene to search for any additional people in the water.