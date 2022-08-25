Body found on side of road in Harmony Grove

Investigators added the body showed “obvious signs of death” and they are unsure of gender, name or age at this stage of the investigation.

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives are investigating Thursday the death of a person whose body was found just after 7 a.m. Thursday in the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve in northern San Diego County.

Lieutenant Chris Steffen from San Diego Sheriff's Homicide Unit said construction workers called 911 to report the body which had been wrapped in some sort of material. Investigators say they are not sure what material it is.

