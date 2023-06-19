Body of missing hiker found at Three Sisters Falls

The body was found by volunteer divers with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Reserve Unit at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

SAN DIEGO — The body of a hiker who went missing last Friday at Three Sisters Falls in Julian has been found, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The body was found by volunteer divers with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Reserve Unit at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The body was discovered underwater in the middle of a pool at Three Sisters Falls, the same area the man was last seen on June 16.

Deputies with the Alpine Sheriff's Station, Julian Sheriff's Substation, Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter, CAL FIRE and U.S. Forest Service searched for the missing man for four days.

According to the sheriff's department, the water current was too dangerous for divers to search underwater until Monday.

The body of the missing hiker was turned over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office to determine cause of death and notify the victim's family.

The U.S. Forest Service has reopened Three Sister Falls. The sheriff's department is reminding the public that Three Sister Falls is not for beginners and is an extremely strenuous trail.