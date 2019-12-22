SAN DIEGO — The body of a young woman was found near a hiking trail in Tecolote Canyon Park, police said Sunday.

The victim, who was a white female in her mid-to-late 20s, was found Saturday and not immediately identified, according to Acting Lt. Michelle Velovich of the San Diego Police Department.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the death. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.