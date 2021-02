LA MESA, Calif. — San Diego lifeguards pulled a body from Lake Murray Sunday.



The recovery began after a person saw the body in the lake at 12:57 p.m. in the 5500 block of Kiowa Drive, off of Lake Murray Boulevard, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.



The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office was notified and took possession of the body.



The gender and age of the person who was recovered were not immediately released.