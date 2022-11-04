Body washes ashore near Ocean Beach Pier

Lifeguards and police were investigating the incident to determine the cause and manner of death.

SAN DIEGO — A body washed ashore in Ocean Beach Monday morning, a day after a fatal panga boat incident carrying as many as 10 suspected adult male migrants capsized near the Ocean Beach Pier, authorities said.

A San Diego City lifeguard saw what appeared to be a large object wash ashore in the surfline and after further investigation, it was determined to be the body of an Hispanic male.

One man died and three others were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, police said. San Diego lifeguards found the body near Dog Beach and performed CPR on the man, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The three people who were rescued were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.

