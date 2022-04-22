Body washes ashore in Ocean Beach

San Diego Lifeguards discovered the body around 10:30 a.m. on Dog Beach near 5150 Voltaire Street, SDPD said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A body washed ashore in Ocean Beach Friday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego Lifeguards discovered the body around 10:30 a.m. on Dog Beach near 5150 Voltaire Street, SDPD said.

Police said the body appeared to have been there for an extended amount of time.

About two weeks ago, a beachgoer walking a dog spotted a body in shallow water on a stretch of shoreline in the same area after a fatal panga boat incident carrying as many as 10 suspected adult male migrants capsized near the Ocean Beach Pier.

The men were believed to have been part of an attempt to sneak undocumented migrants into the United States by boat. It remained unclear if all those who had been aboard the vessel were accounted for, police said.