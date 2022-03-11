Bodycam footage released of SDPD K-9 officer injured, woman killed in Little Italy

San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released the bodycam footage of a San Diego police officer who was stabbed in Little Italy on March 3.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released the bodycam footage of a San Diego police officer who was stabbed in Little Italy on March 3, during a confrontation that led to a law enforcement shooting.

The stabbing happened during a standoff with police. The suspect was shot and killed during the standoff.

WATCH CRITICAL INCIDENT VIDEO RELEASED BY SAN DIEGO COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT Viewer discretion advised. Graphic video.

Neighbors CBS 8 spoke with say the woman who was shot and killed by police had mental health issues.

The officer who was stabbed has been treated and released from UCSD Medical Center. The officer is expected to be okay.

WATCH: Raw footage of San Diego PD officer stabbed in chest through vest during Little Italy standoff

Acting police captain Matt Dobbs says the 47-year-old woman inside did not cooperate when authorities were at the door.

"Deputies from the court services unit had gone on to that location to serve the female resident with some kind of civil process paperwork when they met the female at the door she was holding a knife," said Dobbs.

Dobbs says the woman was known in the apartment complex.

"One of the employees of the complex, the same female, had threatened a male maintenance worker with a knife the previous day," said Dobbs.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was wearing a vest. The woman stabbed him with a large knife which prompted officers to shoot.

"There were three members of the sheriff's department and a San Diego police officer that opened fire," said Dobbs.

Dobbs says there was a 45 to 50 minute confrontation with the woman, who was not speaking English. At a news conference Thursday night, reporters asked if interpreters were called in to assist.

"There were less lethal options there they had contacted her regarding the female, as far as what role those resources played i don’t know that will be part of the interview process," said Dobbs.

One of the woman’s neighbors, who chose not to be identified, says he’s upset and wants to know if there was a better way to handle the situation.

In an online statement, the San Diego Police Officers Association disclosed that the wounded officer had been stabbed, wishing him a "speedy recovery."