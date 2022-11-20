Bodysurfer describes the moment when he was bumped by a shark

An experienced bodysurfer said an otherwise typical day out on the water quickly escalated when a shark bumped his leg while body surfing at Windandsea Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Surfers and swimmers in San Diego are again on high alert because of sharks.

The latest shark encounter happened Friday morning at Windansea.

A bodysurfer was not bit and is 'ok,' but he did get a startling bump.

The incident happened days after a woman was attacked by a shark in Del Mar.

Jeff Holman, an experienced bodysurfer, said an otherwise typical day out on the water quickly escalated when a shark bumped his leg while body surfing.

"Felt something kind of bump against my leg, and I looked over to my buddy who was next to me – we both looked down, and we saw this grey back, like a dark grey back, but I couldn’t tell what it was at first, I didn’t see a fin or anything," said Holman.

Holman was with a couple of other bodysurfers when it happened.

"So I looked at him, and he looked at me, and he said, ‘dude, that’s a shark,’" he continued.

Holman says he’s never been so close to a shark and at first didn’t know what to do, "probably 5-10 seconds you go ‘wait a minute what should I do right now.'"

He said it appeared to be a juvenile – about 6 feet long.

After the encounter, Holman said he pedaled away from the shark and into shallow water to process what had happened.

"It was scary; it was scary for about 5-10 seconds. It was scary," he added.

Holman said he knew about the sharks in the Del Mar area but had never run into one at Windansea and added that it's usually a quiet area.