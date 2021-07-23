Bomb scare evacuates National City retirement community

Police said a gas can and propane tank were sitting on a suspect vehicle near the retirement community.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Residents of the Paradise Village Senior Community waited 8 hours on Thursday to finally get back into their rooms after a device was located in a nearby car. What began at 11 am on Thursday, residents were not able to get back safely until a little after 7 pm. Several agencies, including National City Fire Department, bomb squad, and hazmat teams were on scene. Around 400 people in National City evacuated after a reported man, also a resident was yelling there was a bomb.

Batallion Chief Mark Beveridge says there was a device located on the suspect's car. "A gas can and propane tank sitting side by side in the hood of the car," said Beveridge. That was the point when the residents and staff evacuated.