Bomb threat causes evacuation of San Marcos High School

A bomb threat prompted an evacuation of students and staff at San Marcos High School Tuesday afternoon.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A threat was made to San Marcos High School of a reported pipe bomb according to the San Diego Sherrif Duty Lt. at 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

All students and staff have been evacuated from campus while the deputies investigate.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the campus in the 1600 block of San Marcos Boulevard until further notice.

West San Marcos Boulevard was closed between South Rancho Santa Fe and Discovery Street, with eastbound traffic diverted either north or south on

South Rancho Santa Fe, and westbound traffic diverted south on Discovery

Street according to the San Diego Sheriff.

Watch Commander: Report of a bomb threat at San Marcos High School in the 1600 block of San Marcos Blvd, in San Marcos. Students have been evacuated. Please avoid the area. Thank you for your cooperation. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2021