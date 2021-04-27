Bomb threat causes evacuation of San Marcos High School

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A threat was made to San Marcos High School of a reported pipe bomb according to the San Diego Sherrif Duty Lt. at 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday.
All students and staff have been evacuated from campus while the deputies investigate.
The public is asked to avoid the area of the campus in the 1600 block of San Marcos Boulevard until further notice.
West San Marcos Boulevard was closed between South Rancho Santa Fe and Discovery Street, with eastbound traffic diverted either north or south on
South Rancho Santa Fe, and westbound traffic diverted south on Discovery
Street according to the San Diego Sheriff.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.