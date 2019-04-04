SAN DIEGO — A telephoned bomb threat to a grocery store at a Lakeside shopping center Thursday morning prompted an hourlong evacuation of the center, authorities said.



Dispatchers received a call around 8:50 a.m. from an employee at the Smart & Final store on Camino Canada, reporting that someone had just called and threatened to bomb the store, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Christopher May said.



Deputies evacuated the store and surrounding businesses in the shopping center while they investigated the threat. A search yielded nothing suspicious, and everyone was allowed to return to the businesses by 9:50 a.m., May said.