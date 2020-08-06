x
Boomers! San Diego permanently closed

SAN DIEGO — Boomers in Kearny Mesa announced Monday that it's closing for good.

The following message has been posted on the businesses’ Facebook page.
On their website page the company apologized for any inconvenience and informed park visitors that season passes, play cards and boomers bucks will be honored at all eight of their APX Operating properties.

The company also said representative would contact any park-goers who pre-booked an experience prior to the COVID-19 closure.

