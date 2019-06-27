SAN DIEGO — Last week, a woman was arrested by Border Patrol agents in Murrieta, Riverside after meth, cocaine and heroin were found hidden inside her child’s car seat and stroller.

According authorities, the vehicle was being operated by a 26-year-old male U.S. citizen and there was an adult female passenger with three minor children.

A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents which led to discovery of several packages of narcotics wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside one of the children’s car seat and stroller.

A child was sitting in the car seat when the drugs were found.

The 23 packages contained meth, cocaine, and heroin. The meth weighed 32.1 pounds, the cocaine weighed 2.31 pounds, and the heroin weighed 4.55 pounds.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $101,680.

During questioning, agents determined that the drugs had been concealed by one of the female passengers, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen.

The woman was arrested and turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

The vehicle was released to the driver.

The three minor children were released to the custody of the second passenger, their 32-year-old aunt.

