Border businesses hoping for boom in sales as travel between U.S. and Mexico resumes

The closure and restrictions have led to many businesses closing for good, out of 800 or more border businesses, 282 have closed due to the restrictions.

SAN DIEGO — Big changes are in store for the number of businesses near the United States and Mexico border as travel restrictions have been lifted for travelers. On Monday the border opened for all fully vaccinated travelers coming to the United States, a step that many business owners hope help their bottom lines.

Many small businesses near the border have been struggling to stay open and survive during the border closure that began in March of 2020.

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, $1.2 billion in lost sales can be attributed to the COVID-19 border restrictions and closure. During a press conference on Monday morning to celebrate the reopening one speaker said, “With $1.3 billion in lost sales, with tio's and tia's who haven’t seen their family, with the 2,000 families who lost their ability to feed their children through job loss, we are all essential. This was discrimination against tourism, it was crossings that were employee-related and non-employee related, we are all essential.”

The closure and restrictions have led to many businesses closing for good. In fact, out of 800 or more border businesses, 282 have closed due to the restrictions.

The opening of the Mexico border for nonessential tourism is a huge win for San Ysidro where 86% of their customers come from Mexico.

It isn’t just family-owned businesses that are hoping for a boost in sales. The Las Americas Outlets are expected to be very busy with so much holiday shopping needing to be done.