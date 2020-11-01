TIJUANA, Baja California — Border Patrol agents removed the Friendship Garden along the U.S./ Mexico border on Wednesday without warning. However, some people in San Ysidro say it's a devastating loss for the community.

“It was a total lack of respect for the community and the environment to just come in and bulldoze the whole area," said Daniel Watman, a coordinator for the Binational Friendship Garden.

Agents say overgrowth was a concern.

"The overgrowth of the binational garden located within the border enforcement zone, on federal property, was being exploited by transnational criminal smuggling organizations," said Chief Patrol Agent Douglas E. Harrison. "The primary international border fence was compromised, secretly modified, and the garden was being used as cover to hide smuggling activities."

"Some of what they said is true, [but] I don't agree with the sentiment of it nor the reaction," said Watman.

Watman says he didn't see this coming.

"Everything looked fine on the Mexican side and then I looked over and saw there was no garden on the U.S. side," said Watman. "A bulldozer had come and completely erased the whole garden."

The area used to be open on the weekends. It's chance for people from two different countries to unite and even touch fingers.

"Grandparents seeing their grandchildren for the first time, and that has all been stopped," said Watman.

This Sunday, Friends Of Friendship Park will host a unity event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Mexico side. There will be painting, a moment of silence and communion. Batrol Patrol and Friends of Friendship Park are set to meet next week to discuss a future plan.