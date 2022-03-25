Border Patrol agents and SDPD respond to reports of shots fired near the border

According to a CBP spokesperson, at 2 p.m., Border Patrol agents operating in Dulzura, Calif. reported shots fired in close proximity to their location.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Police Department and CBP had a large presence at an incident on Marron Valley Road in the Campo area after reports of shots fired on Friday.

According to a CBP spokesperson, at approximately 2 p.m., Border Patrol agents operating in Dulzura, Calif. reported shots fired in close proximity to their location.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators with San Diego Police Department, the FBI and CBPs Office of Professional Responsibility have responded to the scene.