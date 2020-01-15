SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested at a California-Mexico border checkpoint with three bundles of crystal methamphetamine strapped to his body.

The Border Patrol says the boy, two other teens and an adult driver were held after their car was stopped Monday night in Jamul, east of San Diego.

Authorities say a drug-sniffing dog alerted, and a secondary inspection found more than 3 pounds of meth under the clothing of the 14-year-old.

More than 50 pounds of meth also were found inside the car.

Border Patrol

The driver, a 34-year-old male U.S. citizen, was placed under arrest along with three juvenile males, which included a 16-year-old U.S. citizen and two Mexican nationals ages 14 and 16.

The 54.02 pounds of methamphetamine have an estimated street value of $102,000. Border Patrol agents later turned the narcotics and four subjects over to officers with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force.

The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.