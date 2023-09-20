Border Patrol drops hundreds of asylum seekers in Oceanside

Local organizations have helped more than 300 migrants in Oceanside over the past week.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Local organizations are working to keep up with demand as an influx of migrants arrive to San Diego.

More than 300 asylum seekers have been dropped off in Oceanside over the past week. Interfaith Community Services, a North County based nonprofit, has tents set up to help with the intake process and connect migrants with sponsors, friends and family in the U.S.

"It has been very chaotic. We are powering through," Logan Goverman, marketing and advocacy strategist at Interfaith Community Services.

Goverman said his organization is given as little as 30 minutes notice before migrants get dropped off. Calls started increasing over the past week. It prompted the organization to set up tables and tents to assist asylum seekers as they arrive.

Program Manager for Interfaith Community Services Arianna Real said a majority of the asylum seekers her team has helped have been disoriented upon release.

"They can get their phones charged up, talk to their families, get food, water, clothing," Real said. "A lot of them have been locked in detention centers where they haven't been able to shower for months or weeks. They don't know what day it is or time it is when they're released."

Volunteers are informing migrants about the asylum-seeking process and helping figure out travel plans.

Goverman said they've seen people arrive from countries around the world. French, Arabic and Spanish are some of the most common languages being spoken.

"They've gone through the Panama Forest and walked for days, been to over 12 different countries. This is the moment where they can finally take a break and know they've made it," he said.

Interfaith Community Services hopes to act as a lifeline for asylum seekers for the foreseeable future.

"They're seeking asylum and leaving their country for a reason to come here for a better life," Real said. "We just need the support from the community, other partners, donations and even volunteering time as well."