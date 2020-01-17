OTAY MESA, San Diego — U.S. Border Patrol has issued an apology for the "unintentional destruction" of the Friendship Garden along the U.S./ Mexico last week.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Chief Patrol Agent Douglas E. Harrison said:

"The original intent was to have the garden trimmed. We take full responsibility, are investigating the event, & look forward to working with FoFP on the path forward."

RELATED: Border Patrol unexpectedly removes 'Friendship Garden'

Daniel Watman, a coordinator for the Binational Friendship Garden on Facebook said:

"After meeting with CBP this morning it looks like they will allow us to start replanting the garden on Jan 25th. I'm cautiously optomistic [sic] as the details still need to be finalized."

"Everything looked fine on the Mexican side and then I looked over and saw there was no garden on the U.S. side. A bulldozer had come and completely erased the whole garden," Watman told News 8 last week.

In a statement last week, Chief Harrison said the garden had been removed because “overgrowth in the border enforcement zone on federal property & border fence was compromised.”

In his Facebook post Wednesday, Watman said he attributed the "apparent success to all the community support."