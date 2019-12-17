TEMECULA, Calif. — Border patrol agents arrested a man they said had about 65 lbs.of cocaine hidden inside his 2011 Dodge Ram on Friday on I-15 near Temecula.

According to Agent Theron Francisco, agents saw someone driving "erratically" and pulled them over . After an agency K-9 alerted to the vehicle, agents searched the truck and found two metal boxes hidden in the seats.

"Inside the boxes were a total of 25 plastic-wrapped packages containing narcotics," Francisco said.

Agents say they tested the packages and discovered they contained cocaine. The drugs weighed 65.36 pounds. To give you an idea, that's an estimated street value of $653,600. After the arrest, the cocaine was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The 27-year-old Mexican man has a valid B1/B2 visa.

