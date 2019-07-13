SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire along the U.S.-Mexico border is 40 percent contained and was expected to be fully contained by 6 p.m. on Saturday, Cal Fire said.



The wildfire originated Friday morning just south of the U.S.-Mexico border and crossed into San Diego County, where it scorched swaths of rugged open terrain in the Dulzura area.



The blaze began spreading west of Tecate in Baja California in the late morning, according to Cal Fire.



Within several hours, the flames had pushed north into the United States, the state agency reported.



As of 4 p.m. Friday, the fire had scorched roughly 35 acres on the U.S. side of the international line and roughly 215 acres in Mexico, officials said. By then, ground and airborne crews were making good progress in subduing the blaze, which was posing no structural threats, Cal Fire advised.



While the heavy fuels presented a challenge, firefighting operations were successful overnight, said Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire, San Diego County.