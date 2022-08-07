Borrego Springs residents protest placement of sexually violent predator in their community

"It's sad, because if this happens our life is going to change," said Linda Arambula, a mother of two girls.

SAN DIEGO — A hearing over if a home in Borrego Springs is appropriate to place a sexually violent predator was under way on Friday morning.

The state has proposed placing Michael Martinez in Borrego Springs.

According to County Supervisor Jim Desmond, Martinez has been convicted four times of sexually violent acts against children under the age of 14.

Before the hearing, about 20 protestors who made the two-hour drive, gathered with signs outside the courthouse.

“It's really sad for me in my position,” said Linda Arambula, a mother of two girls. “A person is going to live two houses away from me and my children. It's sad because if this happens our life is going to change.”



Several people agreed with her.

Jon Stillman lives across the street from the home proposed for Martinez. He said he was shocked when he found out the news.

“I had not heard anything about it, no one had notified us officially, nobody had contacted us,” said Stillman.

He said there are several children who live in the neighborhood.

This is not the only sexually violent predator the state wants to place in Borrego Springs. Another hearing for 79-year-old Douglas Badger is scheduled for next month.

