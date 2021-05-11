Boxing father plans to fight for answers in his daughters mysterious death

"She's not a nobody. She's a precious girl. She was going to do a lot of things. They destroyed my baby."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Filirican Torres father, Juan Torres is fighting for answers to his daughter's suspicious death that still remains a mystery 14 years later.

"One thing I got is love and faith for my daughter," said Juan Torres. "Her name is Filirican Torres which means half Filipino half Puerto Rican,"

She was his first child and only 24-years-old when she was killed on January 10, 2007. She left behind two daughters.

A 2009 Crime Stoppers report says Filirican Torres was last seen at 4 p.m. at a bus stop located at Fairmont Avenue and Redwood Street, as she was leaving work.

According to authorities, she was picked up by someone driving a 1992 Geo Metro and it's unknown whether she was pushed or fell from the car then struck by several cars on 94 Highway near Euclid Avenue.

Juan says he wishes he could go back in time and pick his daughter up instead.

"I didn’t leave to pick her up and she would have still been here. She's dead in the freeway. She had two bad boyfriends. It was between them two, I know for a fact," said Juan, as he cried. "They did too much to my daughter. She's not a nobody. She's a precious girl. She was going to do a lot of things. They destroyed my baby. I didn’t even get no justice for her and I cant let that go,"

Juan has been boxing in his front yard preparing for a fight in the ring in hopes to raise $100,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

"I will die in the ring for my daughter. What she went through is nothing compared to a little pain and sacrifice," said Juan. "I'm willing to sacrifice my heart and soul for her. I'm not begging. I've been trying. I just need a little help, somebody help," said Torres.

San Diego Crime Stoppers says they have no new updates in the case but they are open to any information from the public. Call 888-580-8477 for any tips.

Juan says he is still working out logistics on the date, place and time of the fight. However, he is looking for a sponsor to help him raise money. He is also working on setting up a GoFundMe page.