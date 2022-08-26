Boxing gym in City Heights brings kids into the ring to keep them out of trouble

David Ventura opened Und1sputed City Heights Gym about a decade ago. For ten years he's been committed to the community, and to the kids.

SAN DIEGO — A boxing gym in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in San Diego is helping kids stay out of trouble by having them step into the gym and put on some gloves.

Four people were murdered in the area in just three months over the summer.

One of those people killed was a 14-year-old boy named Enrique Medina.

For two years before he was killed, he trained at Und1sputed Gym on University Avenue in City Heights.

Committed to the community

David Ventura opened Und1sputed City Heights Gym about a decade ago.

"Opening up gyms like this in tough, rough neighborhoods are where the gyms are needed the most. What goes on in here is all good stuff and we want all positive vibes because the minute you step out the threshold and onto the streets, it’s a whole other world," said Ventura.

CBS 8 met Ventura in July after his student, Enrique Medina, was killed.

Earlier in the summer, Medina abruptly stopped coming to the gym. Just a few weeks before he was killed, Medina’s family stopped by Und1sputed to see if Ventura had seen him.

During the July interview with Ventura, you can hear the frustration and disappointment when he said, “He quit coming. I don't know what it was. You never know.”

But Ventura is committed to this community, and to these kids. “The parents say the kids get picked on. This is a tough neighborhood,” said Ventura.

Esmeralda Garhartt brings her 14-year-old son and her younger daughter to train at Und1sputed. She said, “If someone were ever to come up to them and try to take advantage of them, they could do something. You can tell everybody's heart is here. It’s not about them making a lot of money. It's about them giving the kids the skills they need to ever defend themselves.”

Everyone is welcome

David never turns anyone away because of money. He gives them jobs to do around the gym and even gives them an Und1sputed T-shirt and sends them outside to pick up the area around the gym. He said if they do that once a week, they have a gym membership.

Tyrone McCoy is a junior at Hoover High and on top of being a student, he's also a trainer at Und1sputed.

"It keeps people out of trouble. It helps people learn how to protect themselves because there's people that like to prey on others,” said McCoy.

Being able to defend themselves, is something these kids kept saying is important to them.

Angie Saavedra, 13, said there’s a lot of boys who bully girls about their appearance. She said she comes to Und1sputed nearly every day because when she walks into the gym. she doesn’t feel judged for her appearance.

Saavedra said, “You feel safe in this gym.” She said she’s getting stronger and more confident every day.

Ventura said other girls and women come to the bus stop right outside his gym because they feel safer. Once a young girl walked into the gym and asked if she could hang out inside because a strange man was following her on the bus. Ventura looked outside and saw the man and when he saw Ventura, he took off.

“There are bad kids that want to cause trouble. And good kids out there want to be able to avoid that trouble or deal with it when it comes to them, and there's a lot of it out those doors," said Ventura