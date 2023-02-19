Boys, 13 and 14, in custody for murder of Battle Creek high school student

Police found 17-year-old Jack Snyder, a Battle Creek Central High School student, dead from a gunshot wound Friday.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 14-year-old boy from Battle Creek was arrested Sunday for his involvement in the murder of a high school student, police say.

Just after midnight on Friday, police found 17-year-old Jack Snyder, a Battle Creek Central High School student, dead from a gunshot wound near Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW.

Detectives arrested the teen around 2 a.m. Sunday when they found him in a parked car in the area of Jackson Street and Bedford Road. He was taken into custody without incident and is at the Calhoun County Youth Center, pending a hearing on Tuesday.

Police recovered a gun they believe to be involved in the murder. Confirmation is pending while a forensic analysis is underway, officials say.

The second person police were looking for came to the station around 5 p.m. on Sunday to turn himself in, with a parent to accompany him. He's a 13-year-old boy, also from the Calhoun County Youth Center. Authorities say a hearing for him is scheduled for Tuesday.

The teen who was arrested is one of the two people they're searching for in the murder. Another was seen in Snyder's car before the shooting. Police believe they may have ran from the car after the gun was fired in the direction of Capital Avenue SW and East Goguac Street.

Battle Creek Police are still seeking information in this case. If you live in the area of the shooting, you're asked to review any security footage you may have from the night of the shooting and contact the police at 269-781-0911, or call anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.