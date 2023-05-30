Chula Vista boy killed by car in parking lot sparks safety concerns

A little boy was on the way to his third birthday party when he was hit and killed by a car on Saturday.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista is mourning the loss of 3-year-old Josiah Toleafoa. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, he was heading into his birthday party at Play City when a 36-year-old person driving a car struck and killed him.

“It's heartbreaking, I have a kid myself, I have two kids and so I feel for those parents. and it’s all the time,” said Theresa Arrocha, a mother who shops in the area frequently.

Chula Vista police is still investigating what exactly happened and have not released any details that correlate the accident to reckless driving.

However, some parents who frequent the area said they have witnessed dozens of speeding cars.

Arrocha was even involved in a hit and run at the same parking lot.

“Cars sometimes drive maybe over the speed limit with no intention of stopping. They look at you crazy, they just don’t care,” she said.

Other families said they are in shock that something traumatic like this would happen.

Nonetheless, they add that the accident has pushed them to keep a closer eye on their kids when walking from the parking lot to businesses.

“It's hard sometimes, it can be seconds where you turn around to put something in the car and they run. So she’s (daughter) pretty active. I got to keep her by my side, holding her hand most of the time,” said Zaira Zamudio, who is another parent who was taking her daughter to one of the playground businesses.

The accident has left a family without their child and it left a mark on the community.

CBS 8 reached out to the Chula Vista Police Department and a spokesperson on the phone says they don't have any details to share.

The incident is still an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made