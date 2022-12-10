x
9-year-old boy sets home backyard ablaze in Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood while playing with lighter

Firefighters told CBS 8 they were able to control flames and extinguish the fire and educated the minor about the dangers of playing with fire and lighters.
Credit: 619 News Media

SAN DIEGO — A 9-year-old child was uninjured after lighting their family home's backyard ablaze Saturday evening.

San Diego Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Peggy Drive in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood of San Diego following reports of a fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and discovered smoke rising from the rear of the home, according to a Battalion Chief with San Diego Fire.

Witnesses inside the home said their 9-year-old brother was playing in the backyard with a friend when they found a lighter.

Video from 619 News Media showed a slope about 20 feet from the home on fire.

Firefighters told CBS 8 they were able to control flames and extinguish the fire and educated the minor about the dangers of playing with fire and lighters.

No injuries were reported.

