Fidel Barragán has been detained by Mexican authorities.

ATLANTA — A man is facing charges in Mexico in connection with the death and disappearance of a Gwinnett County teacher.

Fidel Barragán was arrested by authorities earlier this week, investigators in Jalisco, Mexico said. According to reporting by Telemundo Atlanta, Barragán was Alexandra Morales's boyfriend.

Morales was a first-grade teacher at Benefield Elementary School. The 24-year-old's disappearance was first reported in the U.S. on Oct. 30. She was knowingly traveling to Mexico for a concert, friends said. No one had seen any signs of her after the event.

The prosecutor's office in Jalisco announced Barragán's arrest during a news conference streamed live on Facebook on Thursday.

Authorities said the 28-year-old was detained after Morales's death.

Investigators showed evidence of the suspect vehicle and shared photos of where the first-grade teacher was found lifeless during the news conference. Authorities said Morales was reported missing in the country on Nov. 5.

Investigators in Mexico said Barragán would be facing charges of aggravated disappearance but are collecting evidence to determine if he's responsible for femicide.

Now loved ones are left to mourn Morales.

The teacher's former classmate and friend, Yessica Ortero, said Morales was looking forward to visiting her family in Mexico.

“(I) never would have thought she was going to be found dead. You don’t -- you don’t expect that,” Ortero said. “I knew she was going to a concert because she had been posting about it. I don't know, I'm still in shock. You know, it's sad.”

11Alive has reached out to the Mexican consulate and police in Guadalajara for more information but has not heard back yet.