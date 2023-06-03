Video: Brawl breaks out in Parq Nightclub; man hit in face with champagne bottle

After several other fights broke out inside Downtown San Diego's Parq Nightclub, a man was hit in the face with a large champagne bottle.

SAN DIEGO — At least two people were injured in several fights inside Parq Nightclub Sunday night.

San Diego police responded to the 600 block of Broadway around 1:46 a.m. after receiving a series of calls stating that someone had been assaulted, according to a Watch Commander on duty for San Diego Police Department.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed at least one adult man in a VIP section wearing a black Off-White shirt armed with a large liquor bottle while drinks were being hurled at him from across the dance floor.

"There were so many people at that VIP section, it was way over capacity," a person who wished to remain anonymous, but witnessed the squabble unfold, told CBS 8.

Additional witnesses told CBS 8 that two women were arguing in the VIP section, where just one of three fights occurred. Another witness said the crowd grew enraged when the man armed with a bottle of liquor had previously sprayed the crowd below him with the liquid in the bottle.

Parq Nightclub was open Sunday night, hosting "Moneybagg Yo," a 31-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennesee, from 9:30 p.m. until fights broke out around 1:40 a.m. in and out of the nightclub.

A security guard approached the enraged man armed with a liquor bottle shortly before a large gold champagne bottle was hurled through the air from across the dance floor, striking the unidentified man in the face.

The victim lost his balance after being hit in the face with the bottle and fell to the ground. Several other people quickly surrounded the man before a man over a microphone was heard demanding everyone out of the nightclub and to stop looking around.

San Diego police said first responders were called to the scene to tend to at least two injured victims.

"Oh, you could see the dude's face who was hit with the bottle. He was bleeding real bad," an anonymous witness told CBS 8.

The suspect who attacked the man with a champagne bottle was not taken into custody as he was "gone on arrival," SDPD said.

San Diego police later responded to Parq Nightclub the same night around 2:05 a.m. to reports of an intoxicated man who was conscious and breathing.

The condition or the exact number of victims that were treated is unknown.

CBS 8 reached out to Parq Nightclub but has yet to hear back.