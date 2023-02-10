Breast cancer survivors enjoy surprise city cruise around San Diego Bay

Breast cancer survivors, supporters and volunteers are in for a surprise with a relaxing getaway.

SAN DIEGO — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Monday many breast cancer survivors, supporters and volunteers had the chance to relax along the water during a surprise getaway.

Barbara Schaeffer was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 28 years old.

"The diagnosis was," Schaeffer pauses, "it turned my world upside down. I felt lost, and confused."

Now, she is cancer free at 55-years-old. For over the past two decades, she’s been a volunteer and advocate for Susan G. Komen’s More Than Pink Walk.

"I raised $28,000 and I was the number one fundraiser," Schaeffer laughs as she shows the #1 on the back of her shirt.

She joins a group of other breast cancer survivors and thrivers on a “City Experience” cruise for a 2 hour tour around San Diego Bay.

"It's all about smiles. We are cruising around with a smile to bring back happiness and joy and remind them what they're fighting for," said Chris Durrant, General Manager for City Cruises.

And Monday was also a time to share personal stories.

"My sister's name was Sandra Lopez. She passed away three years ago due to metastatic breast cancer," said Karla Lopez as she held back tears.

"I answered the call at work when her doctor said she had breast cancer," said advocate, Yvonne Houston, when describing an associate who received the dreadful diagnosis.

And for Schaeffer, it's a time to be grateful.

"I celebrate every day and there are days where I'm human and get down, but it's such a beautiful day, so I'm going to be present," she smiles.

The Susan G. Komen Walk kicks off Sunday, November 5th.

CBS 8 is a proud partner and City Cruises is also a sponsor.