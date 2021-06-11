Breeders' Cup attracts thousands from across the globe, boosts San Diego economy

"It's fantastic for the economy in San Diego. We are seeing dollars come in. It is great for San Diego and Del Mar."

DEL MAR, Calif. — This year marks the second time the Del Mar Racetrack hosted the Breeders' Cup. The two day event consists of 14 races and a purse totaling $31 million.

Horse race enthusiasts traveled from across the globe to attend the 38th Breeders' Cup.

"It is my first Breeders' Cup! I'm so excited! It was a long flight, but it was so worth it," said Susan Singh who travelled to Del Mar from Delaware.

The event has teams from 16 countries and six continents in attendance. Visitors can't miss the fascinators, fancy hats and fashion. The last time the Del Mar Race Track hosted one of racing’s most prestigious events was in 2017.

"I'm glad Del Mar is on the rotation for the Breeders' Cup. We're on the tail end of pandemic and it is nice to be celebrating in Del Mar," said attendee, Leah LaBreche.

"In 2017, the economic impact was over $97 million. The world really comes to San Diego. In 2017, we had 37,0000 people attend," said Craig Dado, Chief Marketing Officer of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

This year, organizers say they limited ticket sales to about 30,000 people due to pandemic.

"The travel ban did cut back on some European travel," said Dado. "If you're vaccinated, wear a mask. If you're not vaccinated, wear a mask. Be safe, otherwise it is the same as 2017 protocols," said Dado.

"It's fantastic for the economy in San Diego. We are seeing dollars come in. It is great for San Diego and Del Mar," said attendee, Rob LaBreche.

"It is special. It's the history where the surf meets the turf," said attendee John Liedtky.

The surf meets the turf down at old Del Mar where many bidders are rooting for their favorite horse, including a hometown horse.

"I'm so excited about the Breeders' Cup Classic. There is a hometown San Diego horse, 'Hot Rod Charlie.' Hope he comes out with a win for San Diego!" said Dado.