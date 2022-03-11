Brian Maryott holds opposing rally to President Biden visit in Oceanside

Reform California urged attendees to support Republican candidate Brian Maryott who is running for the 49th Congressional District.

OCEANSIDE, Calif — The Republican candidate challenging Incumbent Rep. Mike Levin in the tight Congressional race for California's 49th District held a rally, just a few miles from where President Biden was speaking Thursday.

The opposing rally was hosted by Reform California and urged attendees to support Republican candidate Brian Maryott who is running for the seat.

"While Joe Biden is in town he should apologize that's what he should be here for. A failed president trying to prop up a failed congressman," said Brian Maryott.

The 49th District includes the cities of Oceanside, Encinitas and portions of Orange County. Back in 2020 Maryott was defeated by Levin but he believes this election will be different.

"Everyday people are saying to me I voted for Levin last time. People sense something is screwed up and they are losing their peace of mind about their personal finances and personal safety and health circumstances," Maryott said.

Republicans see the midterms as an opportunity to pickup the 49th District. Tonight inflation, schools and crime were hot topics.

"Bring the cost of things down, restore our energy independence, energy prices factor into everything in terms of inflation. People need relief at the pump," he said.

Attendees described why they showed up. "This current time in our country is not the united states I grew up in. it's very controversial and people don't like each other," said Sandra Slepski of Reform California.

Many attendees picked up voter guides at the door. Reform California created the guides and lists specific candidates to vote for and whether to support or oppose each ballot measure.

"That's good to have the voter guide with you because then you know someone has done the research for you for like each judge. Then you don't have to sit online a couple hours and read their backgrounds," Slepski said.

The organizers and candidates said this counter-rally was meant to send a message to the president and Levin that they feel their policies are hurting San Diego.

