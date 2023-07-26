Bronny James’ collapse shows importance of CPR, Defibrillators

LeBron James’ son suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at USC, but thanks to immediate treatment, he survived and is now in stable condition.

SAN DIEGO — Defibrillators are becoming more prevalent across the country and are increasingly recognized for their life-saving potential. This week, Bronny James, the son of basketball superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice, highlighting the importance of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in emergency situations.

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart experiences an electrical malfunction, causing it to stop pumping blood to vital organs. Doctors say it only takes minutes before those vital organs start shutting down. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 95 percent of sudden cardiac arrest victims do not survive before reaching the hospital. However, in Bronny's case, prompt intervention significantly improved his chances of survival.

It is believed that Bronny was treated with an AED and given CPR immediately after collapsing during basketball practice. The AED, an automated device designed for use by the general public, provides step-by-step audio instructions to guide users through the process. Peter Hogan, who oversees cardiovascular departments at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, emphasized that special training is not required to operate an AED, but remaining calm is crucial.

The AED's audio instructions eliminate any guesswork, ensuring that users know exactly what to do. The device even provides pre-spaced pads for placement on the patient's chest, suitable for both adults and children. "You hit a button and then it will guide you through the entire process," explains Hogan.

During the use of an AED, it is recommended to have a second person present to assist, with one person focusing on operating the device and the other providing CPR. “CPR continues to circulate blood throughout the body so the body needs oxygen from the blood to keep your vital organs functioning,” Hogan said. “What the AED does is it essentially gives an electrical shock to your heart to reset it in hopes that it puts it into a normal rhythm of the heart.”